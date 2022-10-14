BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— In our October 14th KX Conversation, Tiffany Eckroth with Missouri Slope Area United Way spoke with Nicholas Quallich about the “Trick or Eat” Food Drive. Eckroth discussed who the drive is meant for, how donations can be made and more.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now