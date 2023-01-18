BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 18th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with RJ Gross, the upland game biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. During the conversation, Gross discussed this year’s turkey season, how many turkeys are in the units, if Game and Fish is expecting a lot of new or youth hunters, what the other hunting seasons may look like, and what the wildlife numbers look like for the state.