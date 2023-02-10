BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 10th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Kate Kessel, the executive director for the Ukrainian Cultural Institute. During the conversation, Kessel discussed what the Ukrainian Cultural Institute is, how Ukrainian Americans have responded to the war, what can be said about the board meeting that’s happening on Saturday, and why the center is important for the community and state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.