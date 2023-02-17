BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 17th KX Conversation, Christina Randall spoke with Brian Pappas, the dean and a professor at UND School of Law. During the conversation, Pappas discussed how the law school connects with communities on the west side of the state, what careers graduates pursue, if the state is going to get any other law schools, and if there are any new changes or connections coming to the school in the future.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.