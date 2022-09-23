BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our September 23rd KX Conversation, Josh Meny spoke with Erin Oban, the USDA Rural Development state director. During the conversation, Oban discussed the importance of high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses, the Reconnect program, and how it fits in with President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now