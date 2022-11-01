BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 1st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Steve Schwan, founder and sponsor of Veteran’s Feed. During the conversation, Schwan discussed when and where it’s happening, how many people are expected to be there, who it’s for, how much it’s grown since it started, and what they’re serving.
