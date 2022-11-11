BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 11th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Mitchell Erhardt, Morton/Oliver County Veterans Service Officer. During the conversation, Erhardt discussed what benefits are available, what the first step is if a veteran needs help, and what’s new in the area.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now