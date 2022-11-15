BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 15th KX Conversation, Taylor Aasen spoke with Damian Schlinger, Vocational Rehabilitation Director. During the conversation, Schlinger discussed what the program is, how many people they help, what goals the program has, and how to get involved.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now