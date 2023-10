NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our October 6th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Ashley Snell, the senior director of development of the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota.

During the conversation, Snell discussed where they are taking off from, what time people should be there, how many people have signed up, if people can still sign up, how the funds will be used, and how the association supports families and delivers services.