BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 3rd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Megan Grad and Kelly Hoeven from Soul Haven Studio. During the conversation, Grad and Hoeven discussed why yoga is important in the winter, what yoga can offer, if it’s for all ages, if there are different types of yoga, and how yoga can help make a change for the new year.