BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 16th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Doug Bolken who is on the Watford City Area Chamber 2023 Board of Directors. During the conversation, Bolken discussed what changes are coming to their tourism, what people can see in a “day trip” to and from the city, how many people have visited in the last year, and what big events are coming up this year.

