(KXNET) — For our May 3rd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Jim Green, the principal at Watford City High School.

During the conversation, Green discussed how the high school got the Forte International Exchange Association distinction, how many foreign exchange students they have in a year, if there are any North Dakota students in other countries, what this program teaches students and communities, what the school learns from exchange students, and how families can get involved.