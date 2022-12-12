BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 12th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Mark Watne, president of the North Dakota Farmers Union. During the conversation, Watne discussed what the North Dakota Farmers Union means to him, what goals were accomplished this past year, what goals there are for 2023, and how agriculture looks overall for North Dakota.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now