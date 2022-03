While the Biden administration sent officials to Venezuala over the weekend to consider buying oil from the country in South America, Gov. Doug Burgum has an invitation for President Joe Biden to travel to the Bakken to source energy from our backyard.

We sat down with North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness in our March 9 edition of KX Conversation to talk about what it would take for the Bakken to supply our friends and allies around the world with energy.