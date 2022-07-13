BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our July 13 KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Jim Peterson of the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Peterson discussed the commission’s weekly wheat report, the quality and condition of the wheat, how this season compares to 2021 and more.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now