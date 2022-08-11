BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 11th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Ryan Melin of the North Dakota Forest Service. Melin discussed when the typical wildfire season is for North Dakota, how much this year’s moisture has helped prevent fires and more.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now