BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 23rd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Travis Heil, a zoo educator at Roosevelt Park Zoo. During the conversation, Heil discussed what kids will encounter during the Winter Day Camp, the animal encounters, when and where it’s going to take place, what ages are welcome, how much it costs, and if parents can still sign up their kids.