BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 6th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Amber Daner, wellness specialist for Family Wellness Bisman. During the conversation, Daner discussed what people should do to stay healthy, if eating habits change between the seasons, what families can do to exercise, how long you (and the kids) should spend time outside, and what Family Wellness Bisman has to offer in the winter.