BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 9th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Ryan Bauer, owner of Bauer Plumbing and Heating. During the conversation, Bauer discussed what they do to winterize pipes, when you should get it done, and what the set temperature should be in your home.
