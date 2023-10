NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our October 3rd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Toby Sheldon, the solid waste and landfill superintendent.

During the conversation, Sheldon discussed what’s happening this week, what the wood chips can be used for, what the benefits are of using wood chips, if they will be available after this week for a price, and what people should bring to collect woodchips.