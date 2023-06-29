NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our June 29th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Amber Blomberg, the community partnerships and caring foundation manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Robin Nelson, the chief executive officer at Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley.

During the conversation, Blomberg and Nelson discussed examples of a trauma-informed approach to mental health, if kids have the portion for virtual therapy, what the Strike Out the Stigma partnership is, and what else people should know about youth mental health.