KX Gives Back: Glen Ullin Fire Department

Julius Caesar once said experience is the teacher of all things. And if that’s the case then the Glen Ullin Fire Department has enough experience to teach all things fire fighting.

The Glen Ullin Fire Department has 696 years of experience between the 32 volunteers. Half of it comes from eight men.

“43 years. 40 years. 40 years. 40 years. I’ve been on for 35 years. It’ll be 48 years in July. I’ve been on for 44 years. For 50 years,” said the eight volunteers.

Their reasons for joining all vary but for the most part, it was to help out the community that they love and to hang out with their friends, of course.

“We had some pretty good fires I went through when I wasn’t on the department. It was something to watch the guys work at a fire. They were kind of short-handed and they were looking for fellas, that’s when I joined,” said 50-year veteran Jerome Gerving.

“I don’t know I guess to help the community and things like that, and I enjoy it,” said 48-year veteran Mike Gerving.

“Mike talked me into it. Just lucky, I enjoy it and you just can’t find a better bunch of people to work with,” said 44-year veteran Dwayne DelaBarre.

While some might say they’re seasoned, they still hop on the trucks and respond to fires while the others rush to the fire hall to man the radios or prepare extra water if needed. The group of farmers, mechanics and truck drivers can’t do it all anymore. So a few younger volunteers have joined, allowing this unique crew to expand. But there’s always room for more.

“Well, it’s a good place to start to help serve your community. And it’s a learning experience. It’s something that you’ll never forget,” said Mike Gerving.

Normally we would bring food for the department to thank them for their service as part of KX Gives Back but this was the first time we couldn’t get everyone together at one time. So instead, a gift card to feed them during their upcoming monthly meeting is on the way.



