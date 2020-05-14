Putting ND Children First food drive with the United Way

KX News and the United Way are teaming up to help out children in your communities.

An estimated 15-hundred kids in the Bismarck Mandan public school systems alone are in need of nutritional assistance. And statewide school closures aren’t making it any easier to get kids the food they need. So KX News has partnered with the United Way to host an online food drive, Putting North Dakota Children First.

“You can give money or you can give non perishable food items. What we find that we’re in need of the most are lunches and dinners. And they have to be something that a child can

prepare on their own. So soup, or spaghetti O’s, ravioli, something that they can throw in the microwave,” said MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

You can find the Putting North Dakota Children First donation page under the Putting ND First tab on the home page or click the link below.