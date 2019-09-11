KX News Exclusive: TSA Displays Weapons Found In Carry-On Bags

Bismarck – In a story you’ll only see on KX News, the T-S-A gave us an exclusive look into all the illegal items travelers attempt to take with them on an airplane.

This includes an entire array of items like: knives, tools and self defense items.

Even early this morning, T-S-A agents discovered a Smith & Wesson gun loaded– with five rounds of ammunition, plus one in the chamber, in a carry on bag.

The gun brings the total number of firearms found in the Bismary Airport– to four.

The T-S-A says those who are found to have a firearm or other serious weapon can face a civil penalty of at least 41-hundred dollars.

We spoke with the agency and they tell us just be smart when heading to the airport.

“A good half of the gun incidents are a last-minute change of bag, and they weren’t planning on taking that bag, and last minute they switched that bag and they forgot their gun was in it, so prep in advance, if you are a regular gun user, just before you go to the airport, I would do that last-minute check of do I got my gun?,” said Daniel Dinger, Supervisor TSA Bismarck.

He adds nearly 3,000 guns have been discovered in carry on bags across the country this year.