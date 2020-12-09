KX News Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

December is jam-packed with light shows and space events for us to enjoy... and with the longer nights, that gives us even more time to enjoy Mother Nature's show.

We start with a meteor shower… the Geminid meteor shower to be exact. This peaks in less than a week on the night of December 13th into the 14th. It's considered one of the best meteor showers of the year. You could see over 100 meteors per hour and it will last all night. You could start to see shooting stars around 8 or 9 pm. What's even better is that we'll have a dark sky from a new moon, making it even easier to see them.