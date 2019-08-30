Live Now
KX News is back on DIRECTV

KX News is now back on DirecTV!

Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV reached a multi-year agreement to return programming to you. Both AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience and we want to thank everyone for their patience.

Nexstar and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement:

Multi-Year Agreement Covers Nexstar-Owned Local Stations in 97 Markets
Across DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse Platforms

Aug. 29, 2019 – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the United States.

Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, AT&T Communications.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.

