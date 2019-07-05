KX News Statement on DirecTV Agreement

Nexstar and KX News are working to get your local CBS stations back on air with DirecTV. As of midnight, July 3rd DirecTV pulled the KX News signal from their air. Nexstar has been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DirecTV. An offer of extension to August 2nd by Nexstar to allow the two to come to an agreement was refused by DirecTV. Significantly, Nexstar has offered DIRECTV the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations with in 2019. We deeply regret that an extension was not made. Viewers affected by the loss of service can continue to watch their favorite shows on other local cable providers, DISH, over-the-air antennas and several streaming services.

Consumers and viewers affected by DIRECTV’s blackout can contact DIRECTV–directly at 855-937-9466 or 800-288-2020.