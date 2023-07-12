a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

(KXNET) — Here are the top four stories dominating the news online at this hour on July 12:

1: Minot police involved in car chase; one arrested, multiple drugs found. A 29-year-old Minot man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop by police, refused to let his passenger out of the car, and fled on foot after a tire on his car was deflated by spike strips.

2: New Town woman arrested for terrorizing, threatening to shoot Minot resident. A 31-year-old New Town woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a northwest Minot business, yelling at an employee, and threatening to shoot them.

3: What’s the difference between a Silver Alert and an Amber Alert? On July 11, a Silver Alert was issued throughout North Dakota for a missing child. The child has since been found safe, but the situation raised a common question from numerous people: “Shouldn’t this have been an Amber Alert?” The answer in this particular situation is, “No.” Here’s why.

4: Here’s what AI thinks a typical North Dakota home looks like. A North Carolina home improvement service wanted to see if an artificial intelligence (AI) program could render what the typical home in all 50 states would look like. After running the program, images representative of housing styles in each of the 50 states were generated. North Dakota’s typical home looks to be pretty much on the mark — from a rural point of view.

