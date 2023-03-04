BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This weekend, we have a KX Spotlight to share.

Shining light on one of our very own, Taylor Aasen.

Taylor took a trip from North Dakota, to the Big Apple: New York City!

The trip was for the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System conference award ceremony.

That’s where she won best documentary!

Taylor won out of the 5 nominations throughout the U.S.

The documentary highlighted her mother, Debbie’s life, who actually worked here at KX News for about 25 years reporting and anchoring, and how she fought Parkinson’s Disease.

Debbie passed away when Taylor was 16 years old, and she has shined over and through Taylor ever since.

From everyone at KX News, and surely your mom watching over, congratulations Taylor, what a great job!