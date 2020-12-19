KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm front and southerly winds will help to warm temperatures up through the night and into tomorrow. Expect highs in the 40s for most with strong westerly winds and some clearing skies. Sunday will be another mild day with strong westerly winds returning. A chance for rain and snow comes into the picture, with the highest chances for precipitation across our north-central and northeastern counties. Monday will remain mild and dry, but an incoming system will give us a chance for accumulating snow by Tuesday evening. Behind this system colder air will move in, bringing daytime highs to the teens and overnight lows below 0 for some by Christmas Eve. Christmas Eve and Christmas look to remain dry with warming temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories