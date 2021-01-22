KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures tonight will be falling into the teens for most, with a few flurries possible across our northern counties. We’ll begin the weekend with some sunshine, and temperatures will climb into the 20s and 30s, with the warmest weather found across our southeast. A cold front will move through the state by late tomorrow. Increasing snow chances will mark the passage of the front, with the best chances for light accumulations across our northeast. Temperatures will drop off quickly tomorrow night and into Sunday morning behind the front. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the single digits above and below 0. Dangerous wind chills are likely to develop around the Turtles Mountains, with a cold day on tap for all to end the weekend. For the first couple of days next week, the coldest air will be found to the northeast. Winds will also remain breezy, creating very cold wind chills until temperatures begin to modify by Wednesday. In addition, there will be a few outside chances for snow, with minimal accumulations expected. Much warmer weather with well-above-average temperatures is expected to return by this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder