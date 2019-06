KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire erupted near a huge amusement and water park in Southern California on Sunday, setting off panic and confusion as park visitors were first told to evacuate as smoke surrounded the area before fire officials asked them to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the evacuation shortly after noon, citing concern for the safety of park visitors and employees. About 40 minutes later, the park north of Los Angeles said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to stay inside due to nearby road closures.