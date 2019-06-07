KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

A few storms are forming along a cold front to the east of Minot and Bismarck this evening, but it appears the main severe weather threat for most tonight will be the storms currently in southeast Montana. These storms will congeal into a forward propagating MCS late this evening, and moves northeast through southwest and central North Dakota. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and strong, damaging winds. Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through tomorrow. Temperatures will be much cooler, and closer to their seasonal averages. Plenty of sunshine looks to be on tap for Sunday, with a slight chance for a late thunderstorm across our northwest. Temperatures will slowly begin to climb through next week. Conditions will remain mostly dry, with the exception of rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder