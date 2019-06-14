KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jurors in a federal death-penalty trial heard secretly recorded audio Friday in which a former University of Illinois doctoral student describes to his girlfriend how he killed a visiting scholar from China, calling the 26-year-old woman "valiant" as she tried to fight back.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the recording of Brendt Christensen was made by his girlfriend when she wore a wire for the FBI as the two attended a campus vigil on June 29, 2017, for the missing scholar, Yingying Zhang. Christensen was arrested the next day.