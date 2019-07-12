KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms overnight will exit the area by tomorrow morning, with plenty of sunshine and a warmup in their wake. Tomorrow’s highs will reach the 80s and 90s. More thunderstorm development in Montana will roll east into western North Dakota by late tomorrow night. These storms will have the potential to reach severe levels. Thunderstorms could be possible again on Sunday, and once more these could reach severe levels. Monday looks to remain mostly dry and warm, with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving Tuesday. Temperatures will stay at or above average through the forecast period.
-KX Storm Team