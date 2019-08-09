KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

We’ll stay mostly dry tonight, although a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out completely. An advancing cold front tomorrow will be the focus for more thunderstorm development through the afternoon, with some possibly approaching severe levels. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s to the north and 80s in the south, where there will be more daytime heating before the cold front arrives. Another system will move in Sunday, providing plenty of showers and thunderstorms across the entire viewing area by late in the day. Rain will linger into Monday, and temperatures will remain cool for August, with highs 10 degrees below average. There will be a brief respite from the precipitation Tuesday, but active weather returns by midweek. With warming temperatures and increasing humidities, severe weather chances may increase.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder