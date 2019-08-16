KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Kulm, N.D. - Some of the biggest names in the state were on hand in Kulm Wednesday afternoon to celebrate Xcel Energy's Foxtail Wind Project, more specifically the new aircraft detection lighting system the turbines will be equipped with.

"When a plane is detected and the FAA's requirement is three nautical miles of a turbine, you enable the lights for FAA safety, and then when the plane leaves that boundary, you turn the lights back off, so it balances safety with also the community's needs for dark skies," said Jeff Schleicher with Terma N.A.