KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will roll across southern North Dakota overnight, with perhaps some lingering into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s back to the west tomorrow, but will hold into the 60s for the southeast where cloud cover may last later into the day. There will be a chance for rain across our far northeastern counties tomorrow, but otherwise, the beginning of the weekend will remain dry. Sunday will see temperatures warm up with increased chances for rain by the afternoon as a surface trough pushes into the viewing area. More thunderstorms could form along this boundary Labor Day, and with the additional heat and humidity in the atmosphere, some storms may reach severe levels. A cooler and drier pattern arrives for the middle of next week before temperatures warm back up.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

