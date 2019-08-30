KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is working with the South Dakota Department of Health in seeking individuals possibly exposed to a rabid puppy or the puppy’s littermates.

On August 29, a puppy tested positive for rabies in South Dakota. Very little is known about the puppy, but it last resided in Agency Village, South Dakota. Limited information available is indicating that this puppy had at least three littermates that have been adopted by individuals who are unknown.