KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase and rain will begin to overspread the entire state tonight into tomorrow morning as a surface low develops to our southwest. Expect widespread rain tomorrow morning, some heavy, with strong winds at times. High temperatures in the 50s will be set tomorrow morning and will hold steady, or even fall slightly, through the day. Rain will begin to taper off from north to south through the late afternoon, and by Sunday morning we’ll see drier weather and perhaps a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool and will remain so as we begin next week. Another system will arrive on Monday, and again bring copious amounts of rain to the state. Tuesday looks mostly dry, but yet another system will arrive late Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder