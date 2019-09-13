KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

A weak cold front will enter North Dakota from the west tonight, increasing rain chances slightly across the viewing area into tomorrow morning. The best chances for rain will be across our northwest, but by tomorrow afternoon everyone will see abundant sunshine. Sunshine and a warm up really get going to end the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the 80s for most Sunday and into the early part of next week. Temperatures reaching the 90s aren’t out of the question out west! More active weather will be likely as we head into the second half of next week, with slight rain chances each day and highs closer to their seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder