KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo father charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed one of his young sons and critically injured another is expected to change his plea.

Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Devine has entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular injury in a March crash that killed his 7-year-old son and injured his 5-year-old son. KFGO reports a change-of-plea hearing is set for Sept. 23.