KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will continue to develop and move into southwest and central North Dakota overnight, with some having the potential to reach severe levels. Another surface low moving through will keep high rain chances across the viewing area through tomorrow evening, with cooler air wrapping in around it. In fact, temperatures will either hold steady or drop through the day. In addition, northwest winds will be quite strong through much of Saturday. By Sunday expect abundant sunshine and more seasonal temperatures, with even more sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday. A cooler, wetter pattern then looks to take hold by the middle of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder