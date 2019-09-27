KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

We’ll look for temperatures falling into the 30s for most overnight, with a Frost Advisory in effect for our far northern counties. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow morning as a powerful system begins to make its way to North Dakota. Expect rain to begin early across southwest North Dakota, and then overspread the entire viewing area by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 40s out west and 50s across the central part of the state. In addition, winds will pick up in response to the deepening surface low Sunday, with continued rain showers. There will be the possibility of snow accumulation across our far northwest but should be confined to mostly grassy surfaces. Rain showers will linger into Monday, especially across the north, and breezy conditions will also stubbornly remain. We’ll see more dry weather next week, with a few chances for precipitation. High temperatures will remain below average, however.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder