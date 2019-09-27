KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll look for temperatures falling into the 30s for most overnight, with a Frost Advisory in effect for our far northern counties. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow morning as a powerful system begins to make its way to North Dakota. Expect rain to begin early across southwest North Dakota, and then overspread the entire viewing area by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 40s out west and 50s across the central part of the state. In addition, winds will pick up in response to the deepening surface low Sunday, with continued rain showers. There will be the possibility of snow accumulation across our far northwest but should be confined to mostly grassy surfaces. Rain showers will linger into Monday, especially across the north, and breezy conditions will also stubbornly remain. We’ll see more dry weather next week, with a few chances for precipitation. High temperatures will remain below average, however.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Cabinets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cabinets"

HH

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH"

Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Lefse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lefse"

Rail Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rail Safety"

Alcohol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol"

Interior Sec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interior Sec"

Caffe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caffe"

Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead"

High School Volleyball Sept. 26

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 26"

Bismarck-Mandan boys' high school soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys' high school soccer"

Bismarck-Minot girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Minot girls high school swimming"

Bismarck-Legacy boys high school tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Legacy boys high school tennis"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Drug Problem in Southwestern North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Problem in Southwestern North Dakota"

K-9 Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 Program Back"

Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Croby Svihovec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Croby Svihovec"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss