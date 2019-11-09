KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with increasing clouds and a westerly wind. As we head into the weekend, a powerful cold front will begin to arrive from the north. For tomorrow, areas to the north will see a rain and snow mix during the day, with high temperatures reaching the 30s before dropping through the afternoon. Further south, temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s before a slight chance for rain and snow showers later in the day. By tomorrow night, however, temperatures will be falling quickly across the entire viewing area. Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the forecast, with highs only in the teens and 20s, and some neighborhoods dropping below 0 by Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will modify by Tuesday as another system begins to influence our weather. Chances for snow increase on Wednesday. Unlike other systems, this one does not appear to pull in arctic air behind it. Temperatures will stay near average through the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder