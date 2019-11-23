KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 15, law enforcement agencies across North Dakota deployed extra patrols enforcing the law against underage drinking as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

A total of 148 citations were attributed to the added patrols, including 24 counts of minor in consumption, four counts of minor in possession, five driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, eight drug-related citations and 32 speed citations.