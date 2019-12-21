KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be warming up through the night behind a lifting warm front. Highs tomorrow will be well above average, from the mid-30s to low 50s in the northeast to southwest respectively! In addition, expect quite a bit of sunshine, with continued mild temperatures and sun into Sunday. A cold front will move in from the north late Sunday, pushing our temperatures back down closer to seasonal averages as we begin next week. Highs will hover close to average next week, although we’ll remain dry until at least Christmas Day, when chances for light snow increase slightly.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deaf and Blind Runner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf and Blind Runner"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"

Brothers Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers Giving Back"

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Bismarck FD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FD"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge