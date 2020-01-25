KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Fog will remain with us overnight as a boundary slowly creeps eastward across our area. Fog will linger into tomorrow morning, but otherwise, expect some clearing skies by late tomorrow afternoon. There will be a chance for light precipitation, mostly across central North Dakota, in the form of perhaps freezing drizzle. By Sunday cooler air moves in from the north, although temperatures will remain close, if not above, their seasonal averages. There will also be a chance for light snow Sunday, but accumulations look to remain on the insignificant side. The mild pattern will continue through next week, with periodic chances for light precipitation and mostly calm conditions. The next chance for accumulating snow now appears to be next Friday, but model data is, at this point, without consensus.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

