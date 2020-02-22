KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

We’ll see above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine again tomorrow as the quiet weather pattern continues. Tomorrow may be the warmest day in this stretch, with highs well into the 40s for most. Temperatures will cool off slightly with an increase in clouds as a storm system approaches from the west. This system will bring increased chances for snow Monday, with the highest accumulations of a few inches mostly likely across our southwestern counties. Expect a cloudy and cooler day Tuesday with cooler air hanging around through the middle of next week. Signs are pointing to another pronounced warmup by the end of next week, however.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder