KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see relatively quiet conditions overnight, with lows only falling into the 20s and low 30s. There may be some fog development across the Turtle Mountains, where temperatures have been slightly cooler. With a continued westerly wind and sunshine, temperatures will continue to warm, with widespread highs in the 50s, particularly out west. A weak cold front will enter the state tomorrow night, with a slight chance for rain and snow showers across our southwestern counties. High temperatures on Sunday will be closer to seasonal averages, but the bigger story will be the wind, as many neighborhoods will see wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH through the day. Mild weather will return for next week, with above-average temperatures looking likely through the entirety of the forecast period. There will be a chance for rain and snow showers by the middle of next week, although any snow accumulation looks relatively minor.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Overdose Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Deaths"

Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Arson Prelim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Prelim"

Memory Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Bears"

Stop the Bleed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed"

Coronavirus Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Conference"

Jacob Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Huber"

Police Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Pursuit"

Rare Disease Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare Disease Day"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Special Olympics Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Volunteers"

5G to Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "5G to Minot"

Bank Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank Change"

McDonald's

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28"

Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020"

DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV"

B-21 Bomber

Thumbnail for the video titled "B-21 Bomber"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge