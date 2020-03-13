KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Snow will push into southwest and western North Dakota overnight, with light accumulations in these areas possible. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the 20s for most, with plenty of cloud cover but only occasional light snow possible. A second area of snow will develop across northeast Montana and push into northwestern and possibly central North Dakota by Sunday morning. In these areas, a few inches of snow will be possible before the system departs to the east. We’ll dry out by Monday, and by Tuesday we’ll see sunshine and highs getting back into the low 40s. This warm and dryer pattern will continue until later in the week before a significant system moves across our southwest. At this point, it appears that significant accumulations of snow will stay to our south, but colder air from the north may be drawn into the state.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder