KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

High School seniors are overcoming a new challenge right now with at home online learning, but another challenge could be facing them.

It's that time of year for seniors to decide which college to attend in the fall. But with most things in life right now, that might be a little more difficult due to the Corona Virus closing down schools. Normally students would be visiting campuses and talking to professors about classes. Bismarck High Counselor Julie Berg tells us, communication with those colleges is still key.