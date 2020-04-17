KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

The whole country is dealing with the coronavirus right now and working to protect the most vulnerable among us. Now, a senior care company is taking a big step toward keeping their seniors healthy

Edgewood Healthcare is doing its best to keep facilities running like normal and keep its residents safe during this pandemic. One of the ways that's being done is with what's called serology testing. It's a blood test that looks for antibodies in a person's system. The state of Idaho has been doing widespread serology testing and the success of the testing at Edgewood's Boise location has brought it here to North Dakota. And it is important to know, serology tests do not test you for COVID-19.